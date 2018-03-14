Consider This: March 15, 2018

“To be true to myself, to be the person that was on the inside of me, and not play games. That’s what I’m trying to do mostly in the whole world, is to not bulls**t myself and not bulls**t anybody else.” — Janis Joplin

Or as Oscar Wilde put it: “Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.”

It’s been said that being your true and authentic self is one of the hardest things to do, and takes a person most of their life to fully achieve it.

It may be one of the hardest things to do, but it is also one of the most rewarding ways to spend your journey.

Consider this beautiful sentiment a friend wrote to me: “Ultimately I get to be with myself, whoever that is, and while that’s sometimes torturous, it’s also beautiful when I can have a clean and loyal and honest relationship with me.