Consider This: March 29th, 2018

“The one thing that you have that nobody else has is you. Your voice, your mind, your story, your vision. So write and draw and build and dance and live only as you can.” — author unknown

As the philosopher Osho puts it, “The moment you accept yourself, you become beautiful.” When you accept your past, your past gets its voice.

When you accept your hardships and struggles…your story comes alive.

If you accept your dreams and realize that no matter how others may laugh and deride, you are already farther along than they are.

It doesn’t matter your age, faith, country of origin, sexual orientation or anything else you may be used to seeing as an obstacle. Stop waiting. Stop waiting for Friday, for summer, for enough money, for someone to fall in love with you. All you have is the glorious, present moment. And it’s all yours.