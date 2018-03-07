Consider This: March 8, 2018

“It takes nothing to join the crowd. It takes everything to stand alone.” — Hans F. Hansen

If you happened to catch the Academy Awards this past Sunday perhaps you were as inspired as I was. (Having lived in Los Angeles for many years it is nearly a national holiday for me and my peeps.)

This 90th Oscars show was filled with empowered women using their voices; passionate speeches hoping to shift the politics of the planet back into balance; brilliant, creative minority voices hoping to move our collective consciousness toward inclusivity; and men who were on their best behavior.

One thing about Hollywood: love it or hate it, it nevertheless is part of our culture and history. Celebs are our royalty, and when they use their voices for good, good things happen.

Consider Michelle Obama’s words: “Strong men—men who are truly role models—don’t need to put down women to make themselves feel powerful.”