Consider This: May 24, 2018

“be easy. take your time. you are coming home. to yourself. — the becoming

If you are an awakening individual, and you are committed to noticing the signs, catching the messages, feeling the inspirations that fill our lives, then you are someone who knows that truths can come at us from any direction.

So when we are meant to hear something, to learn a lesson, to address an issue, it will show up from several directions.

It may come to us from a sage poet: “Open your eyes to the beauty around you. Open your heart to those who love you. And always be true to yourself.” (Maya Angelou)

It may come from ancient wisdom: “How do you benefit from this life?” I said, “By keeping true to myself.” (Rumi)

Or it may arrive via humor: “Always be yourself. Unless you can be a pirate. Then always be a pirate.” (unknown)

Consider this: From overhearing a conversation to noticing a magazine ad. Open yourself to the answers of your ponderings.