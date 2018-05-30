Consider This: May 31, 2018

“Don’t worry if people don’t like you. Most people are struggling to like themselves.”

When I published my first book, it was the result of several years in private practice, where I noticed that an underlying “theme” for so many personal issues we struggle with today, is self-esteem. Sometimes strong; sometimes suffering. Most of these issues come from childhood and have been rooted for a long time.

And so, we become vulnerable to other people’s opinions about us. We easily bruise. We feel less-than.

I love what Michelle Obama says about this: “You don’t have to say anything to the haters. You don’t have to acknowledge them at all. Just wake up every morning and be the best you you can be. And that tends to shut them up.”

Consider this: However you choose to work on your personal demons, make sure there is plenty of time to be quiet, to turn inward, and ponder. As Eckhart Tolle puts it: “It is inner stillness that will save and transform the world.”