Consider This: November 8, 2018

Dr. Rick

“Breathing in, I calm my body. Breathing out, I smile. Dwelling in the present moment, I know this is a wonderful moment.” — Thich Nhat Hanh

It can be so easy to lose our present moment in the busy-ness of the day. Sometimes we fill up before our feet even hit the floor, with a million things on the “to do” list.

Work, groceries, school, kids, bills, the house, the yard, the car…on and on. Others need us. Deadlines beckon. We become lost in the eternal swirl of doing.

Where did the day go, we wonder…

Consider this, another type of “to do” list:

1. Count my blessings

2. Practice kindness

3. Let go of what I can’t control

4. Listen to my heart

5. Be calmly productive

6. Rest

7. Listen to the universe

8. Breathe

There. Doesn’t that feel better?