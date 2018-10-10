Consider This: October 11, 2018

Dr. Rick

“What if everything you are going through is preparing you for what you asked for.” — Dr. Wayne Dyer

The good times…well, that’s the easy stuff, right? It’s what we enjoy, what we want, what we work toward.

The hard times…well, while we usually avoid them at any cost, have the ability to show us what we are made of. They are the experiences we learn the most from. They are the “character-building” times.

Consider this: if everything we’ve experienced in life didn’t happen exactly, precisely as it had, you would not be having this very moment, here and now. You wouldn’t be with your partner, or have your kids, your job, your friends, etc. Whether for good, or not-so-good, every moment is taking you somewhere. Somewhere you’ve been asking to go, consciously or unconsciously. Thus the sentiment, “Be careful what you wish for.”

Author Eckart Tolle teaches us that, “When you complain, you make yourself a victim. Leave the situation, change the situation, or accept it. All else is madness.”