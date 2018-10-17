Consider This: October 18, 2018

“Self-care means giving yourself permission to pause.” — Cecilia Tran

I often encourage folks to push the “pause” button in life…whether for a moment’s thought before answering, or for a big decision like school, work, etc. 

I invite you to consider pushing your own pause button as you read the following, and ponder not what you “should” do, but what you can do. Things You Do Not Need to Apologize For (Even Though You Think You “Should”):

1. Loving someone

2. Saying “No”

3. Following your dream

4. Taking “me” time

5. Your priorities

6. Ending a toxic relationship

7. Your imperfections

8. Standing your ground

9. Delaying your response

10. Telling the truth

