Consider This: October 25, 2018

Dr. Rick

“Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring…all of which have the potential to turn a life around.” — Leo Buscaglia

While in a store recently, I watched a young mother as she struggled with her very unhappy and vocal son, who appeared to be autistic. I saw a few people roll their eyes or whisper. But one person walked over to the mom, touched her sleeve and softly asked, “Can I help?”

When the mother thanked her but shook her head, the stranger said simply, “You’ve got this, mom.” The relief and appreciation on the mother’s face were unmistakable. Her son soon settled down, as did she. I could feel how much she appreciated this stranger’s kindness. And who knows how she might have gone on to pay it forward.

Consider this: Slow down. Be intentional. Be kind. And choose the energy you wish to bring to a situation.