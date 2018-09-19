Consider This: September 20, 2018

Dr. Rick

“When I look into the eyes of an animal I do not see an animal. I see a living being. I see a friend.” — A.D. Williams

In case you missed it on the news, I want to share with you a heart-warming story about one man’s recent act of kindness.

Tony Alsup, 51, a trucker from Greenback, TN, bought an old school bus for $3200 and drove into SC last week to fill it with dogs and cats from animal shelters in the path of hurricane Florence, which was bearing down.

Alsup drove his bus to shelters in four SC towns, loading up 53 dogs and 11 cats and taking them to an awaiting shelter in AL. From there, the pets will be spread to shelters throughout the country, ready to be adopted.

Over the past year, he’s hauled shelter pets out of hurricane zones in TX and FL, and flown to PR to save even more. Accomplished solely through donations, he hauls supplies in, and animals out. Alsup is a powerful example of what one kind person with a mission can accomplish.