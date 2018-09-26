Consider This: September 27, 2018

Dr. Rick

UBUNTU: (n) the belief that we are defined by our compassion and kindness towards others.

Consider this:

“Let the gays get married. Let the rednecks have their guns. Let the atheists be atheists. Let the Christians be Christians. America is about FREEDOM. Freedom to live your life as you please. So smoke a bowl, eat a greasy burger, shoot your guns, praise Jesus and wish those two fellas next door a happy honeymoon. It’s only when people FORCE their ways on others that problems begin. It never ceases to amaze me how many full-grown adults don’t understand that.” — author unknown

“Don’t be in such a hurry to condemn a person because he doesn’t do what you do, or think as you think. There was a time when you didn’t know what you know today.” — Malcolm X

“If you have been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you’re a badass with the heart of an angel.” — author unknown.