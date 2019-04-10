Consider This With Dr. Rick: April 11, 2019

Dr. Rick

“Carry out a random act of kindness with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone will do the same for you.” — Princess Diana

Master Chunyi Lin, founder of Spring Forest QiGong, says that every thought, feeling, and action, no matter what it is, has a direct effect on the entire Universe.

If you subscribe to this, then when you help the elderly man with his groceries, it matters. When you think kindly about your neighbor, it matters. When you sit in silence feeling gratitude for another day, it matters. You make the world a better place.

A bit far-fetched for you? Then consider this: spend an entire day doing good deeds. Preferably small, simple gestures that put smiles on the faces of others. You likely won’t be present for the domino effect, although it will happen. But what you will notice is how incredible it makes you feel at the end of the day.