Consider This With Dr. Rick: April 15, 2019

“Situations today may not be my way. People today may not behave the way I would like them to. In fact, nothing may be going right. Yet, I will be stable and calm today. My state of mind does not depend on people and situations.” — BK Shivani

Dr. Rick

Often easier said than done, but the truth is that nothing is worth your peace. Not an annoying person, a frustrating experience or a debilitating situation.

The philosopher Osho puts it like this: “Don’t seek, don’t search, don’t ask, don’t knock, don’t demand…relax. If you relax, it comes.”

And “The Minimalists” say, “Let it go. Change the channel. Turn it off. Unsubscribe. Unfriend. Unfollow. Mute. Block. Walk away. Breathe.”

Consider this: No amount of busy-ness, dissatisfaction, revenge or regret will save you from unhappiness. Your inner demons—known and unknown—can’t help. Only self-love and good decisions will rescue you.