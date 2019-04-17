Consider This With Dr. Rick: April 18, 2019

Dr. Rick

“None of us are getting out of here alive, so please stop treating yourself like an afterthought. Eat the delicious food. Walk in the sunshine. Jump in the ocean. Say the truth that you’re carrying in your heart like hidden treasure. Be silly. Be kind. Be weird. There’s no time for anything else.” — Anthony Hopkins

When you have a “big experience”, such as a graduation or wedding, a birth, a death or break-up, you can’t help but measure life differently. Life prior to the event, and life after.

And if you’ve ever had a near-death experience—perhaps getting out of the way in the nick of time, avoiding some sudden tragedy, etc.—then you’ve felt the rush of adrenaline that has you taking a deep breath, and wondering why you were spared.

Whatever it is that recalibrates your appreciation for life, consider seeing it as an opportunity. An opportunity to say yes to dancing, laughing, singing. Say yes to being courageous. Say yes to life!

— Rick Pimental-Habib, Ph.D.