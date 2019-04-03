Consider This With Dr. Rick: April 4, 2019

Dr. Rick

“As you live deeper in the heart, the mirror gets cleaner and cleaner.” —Rumi

Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? Or so goes the quote from Walter B. Gibson, creator of “The Shadow”. The answer is: We know.

Or we can. Knowing thyself is perhaps the greatest journey you will ever embark on. It’s a process, of course. Whatever makes up your current personality, including your views about life, love, art, the Divine, your strengths and weaknesses, pretty much everything from your most lovable qualities to your darkest, painful addictions is catalogued in your unconscious. Along with why you tick the way you tick.

And insight leading to a more self-aware, mindful, and yes, happier you, can and often is the reward for that journey into the mirror, into authenticity.

The 13th-century philosopher, Rumi, also said, “I looked in temples, churches, and mosques. But I found the Divine within my heart.”