Consider This With Dr. Rick: August 22, 2019

“I tried killing a spider with glitter body spray. Now it won’t stop stripping and I have to call it Cinnamon.” — Unknown

Dr. Rick

When you’re quiet and pondering, meditating or praying, do you ever start to think, “How did I get here? What in the world happened?”

Those are the times to remember that everything you’ve thought, said and done in the past has formed your journey to this place, right here and now. It’s a positive feeling when you think about, for instance, you and your partner traveling winding life avenues, up and down the hills and valleys, to finally find each other at just the right moment.

It’s a very different feeling when you’re unhappy with where you are, and unclear about where to go next. Remember that your past is what brought you to this point, and what you do now will bring you to your future.

Consider starting here: In order for good things to come your way, you must first believe that you deserve them.