Consider This With Dr. Rick: August 29, 2019

Dr. Rick

“Love is a reciprocal torture.” — Marcel Proust

In relationships, it’s easy to become careless. To stop appreciating your sig other and all the ways they help make life meaningful for you. To become lazy with affection. To ignore signs. To lessen communication.

Perhaps you’ve forgotten why you were drawn to each other in the first place. Maybe you’ve let the fires burn out. Where did the sweetness go? Where did the passion go? It takes two to tango, so what part of this picture can you take responsibility for?

Author Nicholas Sparks put it this way: “Love, I’ve come to understand, is more than three words mumbled before bedtime. Love is sustained by action, a pattern of devotion in the things we do for each other every day.”

Consider This: Words, behavior, consideration, intention, a smile across the room…they all matter. If you want things to change, you can start by being the change you desire.