Consider This With Dr. Rick: August 8, 2019

“Stop. Close your eyes and send love from your heart to everyone in the world. Stay in this space for two minutes. It will change everything.” — Marianne Williamson

Dr. Rick

Remember learning in science class that energy cannot be created nor destroyed? It can only be changed.

Here in the West, we humans often vastly underestimate the power of thought, of feeling, of intention. For instance, it is when we experience meditation that we realize the life-changing effects of a simple breath, of being still, sitting quietly. When we listen, answers come. When we are still, we can transform ourselves and our world.

I invite you to take to heart the words of Osho: “Love should be like breathing. It should be just a quality in you—wherever you are, with whomever you are, or even if you are alone, love goes on overflowing from you. It is not a question of being in love with someone. It is a question of being love.”