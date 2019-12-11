Consider This With Dr. Rick: December 12, 2019

“Yes, the pen is indeed heavy. The hardest part is writing down those first few words. But once they started to flow, my thoughts took shape, and yes, relief began to wash over my aching spirit and quench the fires of rage.”

Dr. Rick

I love this quote because it can be applied to so many parts of life. This happens to be from a fellow writer, but it describes the angst in beginning anything that’s important to you …

Relationships. Work. Planning a chore, a trip, an event. Even holiday shopping. The hardest part is breaking up the log jam. As a writer, I admit that I know this feeling all too well. But once it starts to flow, I experience something so powerful my typing fingers can barely keep up!

These words from philosopher Ram Dass can be a gentle, uplifting encouragement: “It is important to expect nothing, to take every experience, including the negative ones, as merely steps on the path, and to proceed.”