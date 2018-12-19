Consider This With Dr. Rick: December 20, 2018

Dr. Rick

“Thousands of candles can be lit from a single candle and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases from being shared.” — Buddha

In this season of commercialism, in the rush to shop, wrap, cook, organize, attend, host and panic that the pie’s not ready, I hope you carve out some precious, easy, quality time to spend with your loved ones, and with yourself…not so much doing, just being.

This is a big “do” time. And if you have kids, double it. And if you also have aging parents, triple it. But as the Zen saying suggests, if you don’t have time to meditate for 10 minutes a day, then you need to meditate for an hour a day.

Remember driving around looking at holiday lights? Sharing a cup of cocoa and silly conversation with your bestie? Remember home-made gifts?

May your holiday season be filled with all the unexpected and delightfully remembered joys of simple peace and unabashed happiness.