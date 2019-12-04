Consider This With Dr. Rick: December 5, 2019

“I no longer force things. What flows, flows. What crashes, crashes. I only have space and energy for things that are meant for me.” — unknown

Dr. Rick

Letting go can be a hard task for many people. Sometimes we can best let go incrementally. Sometimes cold turkey. It’s when we’re forcing that round peg into the square hole that we run into trouble. Trouble with our controlling nature.

Whether letting it flow, or letting it crash, witness your external and internal universe and let it be. Breathe. Become part of the coming and going, wave-like nature of things.

Dr. Deepak Chopra, author, complementary/Ayurvedic medicine healer and spiritual inspirer teaches us to “allow yourself and others the freedom to be who they are. Do not force solutions—allow solutions to spontaneously emerge. Uncertainty is your path to freedom.”