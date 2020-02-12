Consider This With Dr. Rick: February 13, 2020

“The beginning of love is to let those we love be perfectly themselves, and not to twist them to fit our own image. Otherwise we love only the reflection of ourselves we find in them.” — Thomas Merton

Dr. Rick

We humans love for lots of reasons, and in lots of ways. We throw the word “love” around pretty casually. I love dogs. I love pizza.

At its deepest, though, love between humans embraces all of who we are—mind, body and spirit. It can be confusing, joyous, exciting. All at the same time. It can put our internal universe on exhibit.

When we love another, we find ourselves reflected in that other person. We identify with them. That’s the easy part. Consider this: Can you encourage your loved one to be exactly who they are as they grow and change? Can you support them when they are your mirror, and when they’re not?