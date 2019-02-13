Consider This With Dr. Rick: February 14, 2019

Dr. Rick

“It isn’t where you come from; it’s where you’re going that counts.” — Ella Fitzgerald

In this harrowingly divisive moment in history, where are we going? Certainly, we all want reconciliation, harmony and to bring our best selves forward.

The following strong, black women have something to say about that.

“If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” — Maya Angelou

“Every time you state what you want or believe, you’re the first to hear it. It’s a message to both you and others about what you think is possible. Don’t put a ceiling on yourself.” — Oprah Winfrey

“You can’t make decisions based on fear and the possibility of what might happen.” — Michelle Obama

“Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” — Harriet Tubman