Consider This With Dr. Rick: February 20, 2020

“We don’t disagree on humanity. We don’t disagree about love and compassion. I think that’s true for all of us, it’s just that we get lost in our fear of what’s different.” — Michelle Obama

Let’s pause to ponder a lost humanitarian skill: The art of disagreeing.

The root of hostile disagreement is fear…the fear of something (or someone) perceived as “different.” And thus far, we are unable, or unwilling, to wrap our mind around it. Healthy disagreement, on the other hand, offers an opportunity for creativity and compassion.

Consider this, from Ellen DeGeneres:

“We’re all different, and I think we’ve forgotten that it’s OK that we’re all different. Just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean I’m not going to be friends with them. When I say, ‘be kind to one another,’ I don’t mean only the people who think the same way you do. I mean be kind to everyone. Doesn’t matter.”

