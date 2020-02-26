Consider This With Dr. Rick: February 27, 2020

“And I’ll rise up, I’ll rise like the day. I’ll rise up, I’ll rise unafraid. I’ll rise up. And I’ll do it a thousand times again.” — Andra Day

Dr. Rick

As another Black History month winds down, I am pondering the notion of being “in touch” and “out of touch.”

It’s so easy to look without seeing, listen without hearing, eat without tasting, miss the fragrance of the moist earth after a rain. Even to touch others without knowing the feelings we are sending outward and receiving inward. We miss each other all the time—the person in line behind you, the guy in the car next to you, your sister on her birthday, your lover waiting for a kiss.

How can we acknowledge and validate another’s existence, maybe even make their day? What if we erase race? Ignore age, gender, sexual orientation, religious differences, wealth or poverty.

Would we then smile more? Hug more? Lend a hand, share a joke, love unconditionally?