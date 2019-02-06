Consider This With Dr. Rick: February 7, 2019

Dr. Rick

“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” — Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The gunshot in Memphis over 50 years ago put an end to the life of a man who is one of the most revered figures in American history. His persistent relevance to the condition of the country and its people was remarkable and is eternal. In honor of Black History month, I’d like to embark on a series of wisdom from inspirational black leaders, beginning with a few of MLK’s gems:

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort, but where he stands at times of challenge.”

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”