Consider This with Dr. Rick: January 10, 2019

Dr. Rick

“What you think you want for your life is not always the same as your heart and soul guiding you to why you are here.” — Qigong Master Chunyi Lin

This quote speaks to our intuition, our inner voice, inner wisdom. Learning to trust that intuition—also called a “gut feeling”—does not come naturally to everyone. Yet everyone who learns to listen within knows clearly the feeling of suffering consequences from going against their inner wisdom, versus being in the flow of what is right for them in that moment.

How do we learn to trust ourselves? To develop our own healthy processes leading to healthy choices? I suggest we push the pause button, take a breath and consider this:

Discard everything. Surround yourself with only the people and things that speak to your heart. The question of what you want around you is actually the reflection of how you want to live your life. When you listen, your heart and soul will guide you.