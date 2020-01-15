Consider This With Dr. Rick: January 16, 2020

Dr. Rick

“We need solitude, because when we’re alone we’re free from obligations, we don’t need to put on a show, and we can hear our own thoughts.” — Tamim Ansary

So, how are the New Year’s intentions coming along? Still a healthy work in progress, or yikes!—tossed by the side of the road?

In thinking about my own intentions for this year, I found myself pondering the importance of quiet time. Creating opportunities to turn inward, breathe, let answers (and questions) arise naturally—without effort, without fear, without pressure. It was, in fact, during meditation when these thoughts arose.

British author and mystic, Raphael Hurst wrote “Solitude is strength. The man who needs a mob to nerve him is much more alone than he imagines.”

Consider adding the beautiful simplicity of a single, conscious breath at various moments in your day. As Eckhart Tolle teaches, “One conscious breath—in and out—is a meditation.”