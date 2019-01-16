Consider This With Dr. Rick: January 17, 2019

Dr. Rick

“Sometimes it takes only one clear voice in a sea of loud chatter to rise above the chaos and shift the planet back to center.” — author unknown

Eleanor Roosevelt spoke about the importance of doing something every day that scares us. She was an historical figure who really used her voice…to benefit politics, women’s rights, human dignity, education, literature, personal growth and so much more.

For some people, using their voice is exactly the thing that scares them. Many folks, particularly in earlier generations, were taught to “speak only when spoken to,” and that “children should be seen and not heard.” Old-fashioned ways for sure, but there are plenty of newer ways we are not encouraged to speak up.

Consider this: When you have something important to say, it’s a great shot in the arm for your self-esteem. You are worthy, your opinions matter, and it may just be you, speaking up clearly, above the noise, that makes the world a better place.