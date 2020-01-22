Consider This With Dr. Rick: January 23, 2020

“I have looked into a dog’s eyes and have seen a soul as real as mine.” — unknown

Dr. Rick

I could feel little paws gently tapping my arm—a furry alarm-clock gently nudging me to get up. Okay, okay. I had a busy day ahead and needed to get moving.

I was padding out of the bedroom when I looked back and saw her big brown eyes looking at me so lovingly, my heart melted a little. Did I really need to dash? To miss this moment of nineteen pounds of smart, sweet goofy Lily Pad, ever eager to delight in my company? Why in the world…I went back. Belly rubs occurred.

Here’s my contract with the little wonderpup: “I will never move and not take you with me. I will never put you in a shelter and leave. I will never let you hurt or go hungry. I will never desert you when you get old. You are stuck with me, and I with you. You are family.”