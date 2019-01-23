Consider This With Dr. Rick: January 24, 2019

Dr. Rick

“When you think everything is someone else’s fault, you will suffer. When you realize that everything springs only from yourself, you will learn both peace and joy.” — Dalai Lama

Someone once said that life is about trusting your feelings and taking chances, losing and finding happiness, appreciating the memories, learning from the past, and realizing people change.

What is life if not taking chances, learning to trust your feelings, experiencing both sorrow and joy, practicing gratitude, committing to personal insight and developing compassion for all the creatures with whom you share this planet? We can see how blaming others for the events of our life’s journey is antithetical to these qualities. One view of the world leads to perpetual rage and suffering; the other, to a joyful life well-lived. Seems like an easy choice, right?

Consider this: Buddha taught that “Who you are is what you have been. Who you will be is what you do now.” Your life is happening…right now. It’s a perfect time to create your vision for yourself.