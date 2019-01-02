Consider This With Dr. Rick: January 3, 2019

Dr. Rick

“Come on, sweetheart, let’s adore one another before there is no more of you and me.” —Rumi

It may seem incongruent to think about endings at the start of a new year. Yet it is precisely the coming to terms with letting go which allows us to move forward with less baggage.

I’d suggest to you that the start of a new year can be growth-filled, a time to take stock. The death of a loved one, pet or job, or loss due to illness...even something positive, such as moving to a new home includes a degree of loss as you say good-bye to the old one that holds memories.

Consider this: Ritualize your good-byes by lighting a candle and taking the time to meditate on lessons learned from each loss. In this way you honor those who are no longer here, and honor your own growth as you wander through the memories with a few tears and a few laughs.