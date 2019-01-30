Consider This With Dr. Rick: January 31, 2019

Dr. Rick

“The inspiration you seek is already within you. Be silent and listen.” —Rumi

A friend of mine has started taking long walks every morning before work. Even in rough weather, he’ll do his best to get out there and explore. Along the way, he’ll take photos of whatever catches his eye—birds, bugs, flowers, trees, railroad tracks—are all potential subjects.

He began this walking ritual to improve his health. But it became much more than that. He finds serenity and a spiritual centeredness that he’d never experienced before. And the endorphins improve his mood and outlook on life. What a great way to begin the day!

I thought about the similarity to personal growth. We need commitment to embark and succeed on our journey; we need to stop along the way, take a breath, and appreciate where we are; then, over time, we reap the rewards. What a great way to live an inspired life!