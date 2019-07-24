Consider This With Dr. Rick: July 25, 2019

“Don’t blame a clown for acting the clown. Ask yourself why you keep going to the circus.”

Dr. Rick

Some of the greatest obstacles to becoming who we want to become include the stumbling block of taking things personally; the difficulty we have in caring too much about the opinions others have of us; and worrying that we aren’t enough—not smart enough, attractive enough, funny enough—on and on. This, my friends, is the ego running amok.

In the book “The Four Agreements”, Don Miguel Ruiz puts it like this:

“Nothing others do is because of you. What others say and do is a projection of their own reality, their own dream. When you are immune to the opinions and actions of others, you won’t be the victim of needless suffering.”

And from “An Awakened Man” by Daniel Nielsen:

“When you surrender the struggle and let go of the ego self, you reconnect with your heart and with the divine. In that place love comes alive, a new honesty openly embraced.”