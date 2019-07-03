Consider This With Dr. Rick: July 4, 2019

Dr. Rick

“Remember that most of your stress comes from the way you respond, not the way life is. Adjust your attitude, and all that extra stress is gone. — Eckhart Tolle

I was speaking to a friend recently about some very serious physical pain he’s experiencing. His attitude about life reflected this pain, as he had lost most of his interest in the world around him. His body and his mind were depressed.

We talked about how sometimes life’s more severe challenges feel like a bombardment of wrecking balls, where every time you turn around, you’re knocked down again, and again.

The reality is that this will happen to all of us, at some time or another, for the short term or long. So the question isn’t Why is this happening to me? But, Why wouldn’t it?

Consider these instead: What do I do now? What am I to learn from this? How will I use this experience to better myself, and perhaps the world around me?