Consider This With Dr. Rick: June 13, 2019

Dr. Rick

“I always wanted to be somebody. Now I realize I should have been more specific.” — Lily Tomlin

This well-known quote from the brilliant comedienne/actress Ms. Tomlin has a lot of meaning below its humorous surface.

To wonder, “Who am I, really?” is to engage in a dance with your soul. With your intentions. Your self-esteem. Your dreams.

I encourage you to ponder this notion regularly, and to check in with yourself during your meditations and quiet moments. Are you on the path you desire? Are you choosing happiness? Are you honoring your wants and needs in this short, precious life?

The 18th-century writer and philosopher Goethe put it this way: “Whatever you can do, or dream you can, begin it. Boldness has genius, power and magic in it.”

And Walt Disney said simply, “If you can dream it, you can do it.”

He should know.