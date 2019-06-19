Consider This With Dr. Rick: June 20, 2019

“We cannot force someone to hear a message they are not ready to receive, but we must never underestimate the power of planting a seed.” —whisper.com

When a person’s belief is challenged by new or opposing information, it creates a great deal of inner conflict. In order to avoid the confusion, anxiety, and turmoil that come from questioning themselves, they dig their heels in deeper. This state of angst is called “cognitive dissonance.”

National Gay Pride month offers myriad examples that challenge some people’s ways of thinking:

“All people should be treated equally, regardless of who they are or who they love.” —Rev. Dr. Durrell Watkins

“Jesus regularly ate dinner with thieves and whores and you’re telling me it’s against your religion to bake a cake for a gay person?” —George Carlin

“If Liza can marry two gay men, why can’t I marry one?” —unknown

Lastly, consider this: “Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.” —Maya Angelou

