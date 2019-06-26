Consider This With Dr. Rick: June 27, 2019

Dr. Rick

“No one in America should ever be afraid to walk down the street holding the hand of the person they love.” — Barack Obama

This being the final week of National Pride Month, I am recalling the many conversations I’ve had with parents of gay offspring. These loving folks had a lot of support via PFLAG, and also a lot of questions. In honor of families finding the path to unconditional love, I want to share some inspiration with you.

“Family isn’t always blood. It’s the people in your life who want you in theirs; the ones who love you no matter what.” — Jake Woodard

“If my son comes out gay I’ll slap him… with a high five because coming out to your dad takes balls that most men don’t have.”

“My parents refused to attend my brother’s ‘gay wedding,’ so they’re not invited to my straight one.” — Whisper.com

“If you’re LGBTQ and worried, please remember, you’ve got a whole army of us at your back and we’r