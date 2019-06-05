Consider This With Dr. Rick: June 6, 2019

Dr. Rick

“Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” — Oscar Wilde

In previous months this column drew inspiration from female authors for Women’s History Month, and from black authors during Black History Month. June is the traditional month of LGBTQ Pride, when most participating cities around the world hold their Pride festivals and parades. (Here in Chattanooga we celebrate in October, for a bit cooler weather.)

And so we’ll gather inspiration this month from the gay community, including allies, and see where it takes us. Let’s start with 19th-century wit Oscar Wilde. Enjoy!

“In this world there are only two tragedies. One is not getting what one wants, and the other is getting it.”

“Genius lasts longer than beauty.”

“Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future.”

“There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.”