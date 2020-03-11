Consider This With Dr. Rick: March 12, 2020

“Just love.” — The Dalai Lama

Dr. Rick

It’s one of those cool schoolyard playgrounds, where the community had a say in its design.

I was with my friend, Jillian, who had her four-year-old daughter, Gracie, with her for the afternoon. The ethnic make-up of the loud, happy gaggle of kids was not terribly diverse—mostly White with a few Black, Hispanic and Asian children among them.

Suddenly Gracie came running over to us, out of breath, and said to her mom, “I made a new best friend!” Don’t you love how a kid can make a new best friend every ten minutes?

“Who?” asked her mom. Gracie pointed to the swings. There were six kids on the swings. “Her. Her name’s Shana.”

“Which one is Shana, Honey”?

“The one in the green dress.”

Gracie could have said, “the black girl”, Shana being the only black girl on the swings. But instead she referenced her green dress.

Jillian beamed. I smiled with her and said, “You’re bringing that girl up right.”