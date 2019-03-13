Consider This With Dr. Rick: March 14, 2019

Dr. Rick

“It is better to light a candle than curse the darkness.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

This month being Women’s History Month, I’ve heard from several of the important women in my life. Their consensus: “EVERY month needs to be women’s history month!” If you’re smart, you don’t argue.

The great women throughout history who have inspired me is a very long list. But I’ll share some favorites with you over these next weeks and see if you find some inspiration as well.

I’ll begin with Eleanor Roosevelt, a First Lady whose books, speeches and independent way of life illustrated her passionate desire to give shape to American women’s voices.

She said, “You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.’ You must do the thing you think you cannot do.”