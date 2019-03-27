Consider This With Dr. Rick: March 28, 2019

Dr. Rick

“Start over, my darling. Be brave enough to find the life you want and courageous enough to chase it. Then love yourself the way you were always meant to.” — Madalyn Beck

As women’s history month draws to a close, I will leave you with a few more favorite bits of inspiration. Male or female, may you always be inspired by the wisdom of the woman.

“Why do they say we’re over the hill, like it’s a bad thing? When I go hiking and I get over the hill that means I’m past the hard part and there’s a snack in my future.” — Ellen DeGeneres

“Women, you are not rehabilitation centers for badly raised men.” — Julia Roberts

“I am Crone. In my body is the Maiden and the Mother. See me not as your eyes see me. Rather, see me with your heart; the completion and fulfilment of the Goddess.” — Jade Sword