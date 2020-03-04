Consider This With Dr. Rick: March 5, 2020

“Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?” — Mary Oliver, poet, 1935-2019

Dr. Rick

Pete Buttigieg has made history. An honored Navy lieutenant, a Rhodes scholar, an out, gay, married Midwestern mayor with degrees from Harvard and Oxford. It was so unlikely that in the history books of our republic something like this could possibly happen—that a candidacy like his would be taken seriously. But Pete believed in himself.

Pete ended his improbable and history-making campaign for President a few days after having breakfast in Plains, GA with former President Jimmy Carter. Oh, to have been a fly on the wall for that conversation.

Just like any oppressed minority member who hopes to believe themselves worthy of their best dreams, their highest aspirations, Pete gave hope to countless kids who feel different and need desperately to believe in themselves.

And he did it quietly, genuinely and with impact.

His page in history is one we can all be proud of.