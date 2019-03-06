Consider This With Dr. Rick: March 7, 2019

Dr. Rick

“The more I drank the more I was blinded to who I really was and to my dire situation. I couldn’t walk forward with courage into a better life. I re-lived my past glories while shivering cowardly, bottle in hand, when I viewed the future. I had to drink to think.” — Chris

We all have baggage. I’d say it starts accumulating upon leaving the womb.

The real question is not so much about how much baggage you have, although when it comes to addictions, let’s be honest: As a friend of mine says, it’s likely more than can fit in the overhead compartment.

What’s important is to know and see, with clarity and abject honesty, just what you’re up against and how it got started. Ahh, therapy. Then the question to ask is, “Now what am I going to do with it?”

And thus begins the all-important process of knowing thyself. We all want to have fewer burdens, fewer limitations, so we can know the freedom to move forward.