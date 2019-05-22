Consider This With Dr. Rick: May 23, 2019

Dr. Rick

“Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.” — Marilyn Monroe

At the beach recently, a couple of friends and I felt absolutely ridiculous. And loved it.

Frolicking in waves that were big enough to knock a person upside down, feet jutting straight up from the water. Laughter with total strangers around the pool. Riding sandy back alleys in a golf cart and repeatedly, happily getting lost. Having “imperfect” bodies (along with most everyone else there) didn’t stop the phrase “skinny-dipping” from being thrown around.

We also found a labyrinth open to all, an offering of kindness from someone living there, and enjoyed an afternoon spent in walking meditation. Other experiences were about earthing on the wet sand, living barefoot, and of course, eating abundant seafood.

Consider this: Whether near or far, in mountains or desert, get some metaphorical sand in your shorts. And see how good “ridiculous” can make you feel.