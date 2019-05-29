Consider This With Dr. Rick: May 30, 2019

Dr. Rick

“Just be yourself. Let people see the real, imperfect, flawed, quirky, weird, beautiful and magical person you are.” — Intuition.com

I’ve had an abundance of conversations with friends lately about having fun, enjoying good times with friends/loved ones, and just being yourself. Perhaps it’s the approach of summer and its possibilities, hopefulness. And as it happens, the universe managed to send my way some great quotes on the topic.

Consider this: “Be with someone who will take care of your heart and keep it safe from harm. Someone who opens up their soul, brings you happiness and makes you laugh.” —Daniel Nielsen

“Believe in love, magic…hell, believe in Santa Claus. Believe in others. Believe in yourself. Believe in your dreams. If you don’t, who will?” —Jon Bon Jovi

“Hugging is the most beautiful form of communication that allows the other person to know beyond a doubt that they matter.” —HigherPerspective