Consider This With Dr. Rick: May 9, 2019

Dr. Rick

“To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that’s all.” — Oscar Wilde

There’s a saying about not just living the length of life, but also the breadth of life.It’s easy to become complacent, fall into a rut, and find yourself living a life that’s much more vanilla than you expected it to be.

Perhaps illness has debilitated you. Or mental illness keeps you from feeling yourself. Or you’ve suffered a recent loss and grieving makes it hard to “get back out there.” On and on, the challenges of life can make the living of life more tiring than enjoyable, more burdensome than free.

But consider this: No matter the setbacks, there is always a degree of happiness waiting to be discovered. There’s a path toward artistic expression. There’s time to spend with those who help you feel better about the magic, the miracles, the simple beauty of simple things.

It’s up to us to believe it can be better.