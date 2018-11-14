Consider This With Dr. Rick: November 15, 2018

Dr. Rick

“I’m sorry about yesterday,” she said. He hung on to his straps and shrugged. “Yesterday happens.” — Rainbow Rowell

We can probably all agree that at least sometimes, forgiving is the worst…the hardest…the most challenging. We may walk around with the wounds of yesterday for weeks, years, decades!

And yet, in forgiveness lies freedom. Without it, a cancerous bondage. Consider the following to be mantras or mini-meditations to help you on your own road toward forgiveness.

“Forgiveness has nothing to do with absolving a criminal of his crime. It has everything to do with relieving oneself of the burden of being a victim. Letting go of the pain, we transform from victim to survivor.” — C.R. Strahan

“I have learned that the person I have to ask for forgiveness from the most is myself. — Joy Bell

“A happy marriage is the union of two good forgivers.” — Robert Quillen“True forgiveness is when you can say, Thank you for that experience. — Oprah Winfrey