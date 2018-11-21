Consider This With Dr. Rick: November 22, 2018

“My mission is to find peace with exactly who and what I am. To take pride in my thoughts, my talents, my flaws and to stop this incessant worrying that I can’t be loved as I am.” — Anais Nin

To be unapologetically and compassionately who you are, warts and all, a work in progress, is nothing short of an act of courage, and a journey well worth the hard work. A friend of mine recently sent me this:

“I had to hide my true self behind a thick façade of lies. Harassed from all sides, I learned to survive as a loner. My story was the same as everyone else’s. Boy meets bottle, boy finds courage and escapism in bottle, boy trashes life, boy finds recovery, boy passes on the message. Nowadays I have folks who “get my crazy,” and I no longer feel quite so odd, so alone.”

Consider this from wit Oscar Wilde: “Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.”

