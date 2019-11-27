Consider This With Dr. Rick: November 28, 2019

Dr. Rick

“Gratitude is the open door to the power, the wisdom, the creativity of the universe." — Deepak Chopra

Tis the season for gratitude, right? This is a very powerful time of the year. It’s also a very commercial time of the year, so you’ve got to pick and choose your journey wisely.

But if you’re fortunate enough to have somewhere to go for a Thanksgiving meal, somewhere you feel loved and accepted, well, that’s abundant reason to give thanks.

Whether you are thanking your Creator, the universe, Mother Nature or your Mother Country, my hope for you is that you pause and take it all in. Take a breath, and a moment, to know and truly feel your riches.

I happily share this with you, from Rumi: “Be grateful for your life…and your face will come to shine like a sun…and everyone who sees it will be made glad and peaceful.”